Texas City family praying for answers after their loved one was shot, killed

Family looking for answers after man shot, killed at Texas City bar

TEXAS CITY – A Texas City family is praying for answers after their loved one was followed from a gas station to a bar then shot and killed.

Texas City police were called to The End’s Sports bar in 6100 block of FM 1765 just after midnight on Memorial Day.

Investigators found 21-year-old Kameron Henderson with a gunshot wound to his upper thigh/groin area. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

“I just wish I could hold him again and tell him I love him because that was my last words to him,” said his mother Nacale Hackney.

The family says detectives are looking at nearby surveillance video hoping they can find out who took Kameron’s life. Hackney says her son was known in the community and a standout football player at La Marque High School.

Henderson’s step-father Nathan Edwards Jr. says he had a big heart.

“I’m lost for words… right now,” he said.

Before Henderson was shot, Edwards Jr. says he drove to a Shamrock gas station on FM 1765. Witnesses told him he got into an argument with some people in a black car who followed him.