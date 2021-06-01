‘We’ve had a very violent weekend:’ 10 homicides reported in Houston since Friday, HPD confirms

HOUSTON – Houston Police Chief Troy Finner did not hold back with his assessment of the holiday weekend.

“We’ve had a very violent weekend, Memorial Day weekend,” said Finner.

It was blunt honesty from Chief Finner as police lights and crime scene tape decorated several locations around Houston over the holiday weekend.

KPRC 2 Investigates was able to identify a total of 10 homicides since Friday afternoon, according to city releases and reports.

Tomaro Bell, the Chair of Public Safety for the Super Neighborhood Alliance, said this weekend was ”frightening as hell.” She added that this weekend set the “tone for summer.”

Scary, especially for the large crowd at Club Cle Monday morning.

“We have two males dead inside. An off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s deputy working security fired at a man HPD says was firing towards the crowd. The deputy did discharge, he did strike at least one male, but there were several individuals possibly inside there shooting,” said Chief Finner during a news conference.

On Friday, the city had a total of 178 homicides for 2021, according to HPD. That number is a 27% increase from 2020.