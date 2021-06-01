Houston rolls out ‘Police Transparency Hub’; What it is, how to file a police complaint

HOUSTON – Houston launched a website it calls the Police Transparency Hub, touted as a system to “make it easier for the public to file a complaint against a police officer and search information about the Houston Police Department’s encounters and demographics.”

What it covers

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Office announced the hub’s creation in a news release, describing it as “five dashboards that more easily allow community members to access data, policies and other information related to Cite and Release, Use of Force, Traffic Stops, HPD Disciplinary Actions, and HPD Employee Diversity.”

How to file a complaint

To file a complaint, the online transparency hub allows members of the public to upload photos and videos and include other information about the encounter with a police officer. The form also allows users to file complaints anonymously and is available in English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Spanish, French and Arabic.

What will happen to the complaints

The newly created Office of Policing Reform and Accountability, led by Deputy Inspector General Crystal Okorafor, will oversee the investigation of online complaints along with complaints from the Independent Police Oversight Board (IPOB). The mayor’s office said the data will be updated every month.

An individual may file a complaint directly online or with community organizations including, but not limited to, the NAACP, LULAC, Anti-Defamation League, Islamic Society of Greater Houston, Mayor’s Office of People with Disabilities, and the Mayor’s LGBTQ Task Force. The various community organizations will forward the complaints to the Office of Policing Reform and Accountability.

