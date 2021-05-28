Mother claims her 17-year-old son was mistakenly given the Moderna vaccine at Houston area clinic

HOUSTON – One Houston area mother and her 17-year-old son have been dealing with the headache of having to figure out what to do after her son mistakenly received the Moderna vaccine through HCA due to a clerical error.

The family said this should not have happened at all.

More than 12.5 million people across the state have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Moderna’s vaccine, though, has not yet been authorized for anyone under the age of 18. Moderna is currently seeking emergency use authorization from the FDA for that age group.

Fadwa Mohyeldin says it all started on March 19.

“We heard there were extra vaccines,” Mohyeldin said.

So, she said her 17-year-old son went to a clinic led by HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress where he received his first dose of the COVID vaccine.

“We gave my age and identification to HCA’s hospital, and they still checked it out,” her son said.

