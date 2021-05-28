Teen accused of multiple home burglaries released on bond, police say

PASADENA, Texas – Pasadena police said a teenager who was arrested and accused of committing multiple burglaries is now out of jail.

Nery Castillo, 17, was arrested on May 21 after entering a woman’s home through an unlocked window, police wrote on Facebook Thursday.

Castillo is accused of assaulting a woman after getting inside the home. Officers said they believe Castillo is responsible for three other home burglaries in the area.

Police said Castillo entered all of the homes while the victims were inside, through either an unlocked door or window. The burglaries happened in neighborhoods near the intersection of Red Bluff and Burke.

Castillo broke into another home on May 7 through a laundry room window and stole the victim’s vehicle, police wrote.

Katie Knight said one of the incidents happened next door to her.

“It’s a little unnerving because I have two kids and I would hate to have to be in that experience at all, let alone with two kids in the house,” Knight said.

A neighbor also shared a surveillance video that she said showed him trying to get into her home. You later see police in the backyard.