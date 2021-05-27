Maleah Davis update: Derion Vence pleads guilty, sentenced to 40 years in prison, officials say

Derion Vence, who initially reported 4-year-old Maleah Davis missing, was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail in May on suspicion of tampering with a human corpse, according to police.

HOUSTON – Derion Vence pleaded guilty Thursday to tampering with a corpse and injury to a child -- 4-year-old Maleah Davis -- and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, officials say.

Vence, 28, dated Maleah’s mother, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg’s Office said in a news release with an update about the case. Vence, Maleah and her little brother were all reported missing the morning of May 4, 2019. When Vence and Maleah’s brother showed up at a hospital late that night, Maleah was not with them. Her remains were found by the side of a road in Arkansas a month after she disappeared.

Maleah was being watched by Vence because her mother was out of state on a trip. Vence eventually told police he had been attacked by unknown men a day earlier while on his way to the airport to pick up the mother along with Maleah and his son. He said that when he woke up after the attack, Maleah was missing.

Officials said his story did not match up with surveillance video which showed his departure from the apartment with only his son. Ogg’s office noted that additional video review showed him leaving his apartment with a full garbage bag in a laundry basket.

Intentional injury to a child which causes serious injury by act or omission is a first degree felony. He was sentenced to 40 years for intentional injury to a child and 20 years for tampering with a corpse. Vence will serve the sentences concurrently.

The Houston Police Department Homicide Division investigated the case. It was prosecuted by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Major Offenders Division.

“Children are the most vulnerable members of our community and young Maleah’s death is tragic,” Ogg is quoted as saying in a news release. “We may never have all the answers in this case and our thoughts are with her family.”