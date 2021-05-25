VIDEO: Have you seen him? Police looking for robbery suspect who followed woman from the bank, dragged her on ground

Robbery by force in a parking lot at the 900 block of Tidwell

HOUSTON – Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for a robbery by force.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division released a video of the incident which occurred during the afternoon of Thursday, April 29 at the 900 block of Tidwell Road in Houston.

According to Crime Stoppers of Houston, the female victim had just come from a bank and believes she was followed by the suspects.

According to the Crime Stoppers, the woman was walking into the restaurant when she approached by an unknown male, who forcibly grabbed her purse, and then dragged her on the ground for several feet until she was able to let go.

The suspect fled the scene in a black Kia four-door sedan, which was followed by a white Dodge Charger.

According to Crime Stoppers, both vehicles had paper plates that were fake.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a white hoodie and black pants.