Houston-area billboard campaign that will feature teen who went missing in December 2019

HOUSTON – Texas Center for the Missing, Houston’s Amber Alert Provider and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas have launched a month-long effort across Houston to help generate leads in the case of the disappearance of Thalia Macias, a 15-year-old who disappeared in December, 2019.

See her full missing poster here.

The billboard message will feature Thalia’s photo. Clear Channel Outdoor will broadcast Thalia’s photo on its digital billboards throughout the Houston region over 1,200 times per day on each unit for one month.

Thalia has been missing since December 2019 when she may have been lured away from Mayde Creek High School in Katy. Thalia, who will be 17 years old this month, is a Hispanic female with brown hair and eyes, is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 70 pounds. Her hair may be dyed.

Authorities investigating the case said they traced her phone, but it appeared that she left it behind. After about a week of tips, the trail went cold.

Thalia’s relatives said they suspect Thalia is being held against her will and suspect she is still in the area, perhaps in southeast Houston, Pasadena, or in Houston’s Fifth Ward or Second Ward.

Thalia previously went missing and was recovered in 2017.

Call 911 or 1-800-843-5678 or the Katy Independent School District Police Department at 281-237-4000.