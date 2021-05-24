This is what the water-logged Houston area looks like as week gets started

HOUSTON – The week started the same way last week ended -- with rain.
Here are some of the images and videos captured by KPRC 2 viewers via Click2Pins and on social media of the wet weather hampering commutes and moods this Monday.
cindyirwin10
More angry sky in South Tomball
Tomball
cindyirwin10
Sky looks angry in South Tomball!!
Tomball
Dean_Hensley
Heavy rain on highway 290 going towards Waller County.
Waller
Dhensley@914828
The Grand parkway and 249 looking towards highway 290 thunderstorms.
Tomball