Cloudy icon
73º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

This is what the water-logged Houston area looks like as week gets started

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: 
weather
,
video
,
photos
,
Houston
,
Harris County
Heavy rain as seen by a KPRC 2 viewer on 59 and 36.
Heavy rain as seen by a KPRC 2 viewer on 59 and 36. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The week started the same way last week ended -- with rain.

Here are some of the images and videos captured by KPRC 2 viewers via Click2Pins and on social media of the wet weather hampering commutes and moods this Monday.

RELATED: Weekend rain drags into work week

Track Houston-area weather here.

cindyirwin10

More angry sky in South Tomball

0 s
0
Tomball
cindyirwin10

Sky looks angry in South Tomball!!

0 s
0
Tomball
Dean_Hensley

Heavy rain on highway 290 going towards Waller County.

0 s
0
Waller
Dhensley@914828

The Grand parkway and 249 looking towards highway 290 thunderstorms.

0 s
0
Tomball

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: