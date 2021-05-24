Family announces public viewing for Erica Hernandez

Police are searching for 40-year-old Erica Hernandez, who has been missing since Sunday, April 18, 2021.

HOUSTON – The family of Erica Hernandez announced Sunday the funeral arrangements for the mother of three.

The viewing is open to the public Monday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Leal Funeral Home at 708 College Ave.

Congressman Al Green will be at the funeral home Monday to present American flags to Hernandez’s children to honor her life.

The service is Tuesday but closed to family and close friends only. The procession from the funeral home will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Hernandez’s final resting place is at Houston Memorial Gardens at 2426 Cullen Blvd. in Pearland.

Earlier this month, Pearland police found Hernandez’s body inside of her SUV submerged in a small pond in Pearland. The 40-year-old had been missing since April 3.