Seach for Erica Hernandez continues after vehicle pulled out of Buffalo Bayou Park determined to not be related to her case

HOUSTON – The search for missing mom Erica Hernandez resumed in Missouri City on Saturday, days after an unrelated vehicle was pulled out of Buffalo Bayou Park during a search for the missing mother.

Searchers will be meeting at the Foodarama on Post Oak at 11 a.m. to resume the search for Hernandez, who has been missing since Sunday, April, 18.

The search is going to be this Saturday May 8th. We are begging everyone who has time to come out and help us even if it... Posted by Let's Find Erica Hernandez on Thursday, May 6, 2021

Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch gave an update on Thursday after the vehicle was found underwater. Divers with the Houston Police Department were sent into the water to investigate. During an update by police Thursday, authorities confirmed that a vehicle had been found but it did not match the description of Hernandez’s vehicle.

Ad

L.J. Satterwhite with HPD said authorities are glad not to have found Hernandez inside the vehicle and will continue to do their best to find her.

“We ended up here because we are exhausting every possible lead that we can, and this really wasn’t a lead. This is just us turning over every stone in an effort to find Ms. Hernendez,” Satterwhite said. “... Our hope (is) that we don’t find her here, that we find Ms. Hernandez alive and well so that we can return her to her family.”

Hernandez’s family told KPRC 2 that they are desperate for answers in her disappearance.

“The days are so much of a blur because, I mean, it’s just day in and day out. We grasp for straws for any kind of information,” said Rafael Hernandez, Erica Hernandez’s brother. “For us, it’s the fear of not knowing because we don’t know anything. Nobody has any leads, nobody has any information. Right? And it’s like how is this even possible?”