HOUSTON – The search for missing mom Erica Hernandez continues in Missouri City on Thursday at Buffalo Run Park.

Texas EquuSearch’s Tim Miller said teams will begin a ground search.

A water search for her car using at least one boat with SONAR will be used.

Hernandez, 40, was last seen on April 17, according to police. Local leaders, the FBI, and law enforcement have joined forces in recent weeks in hopes of discovering her whereabouts.