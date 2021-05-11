Mostly Cloudy icon
Body believed to be inside of submerged vehicle in Pearland, police say

Ninfa Saavedra
PEARLAND – Pearland police say they are working to recover a body believed to be inside of a vehicle that was found submerged in a body of water.

The vehicle was discovered Tuesday afternoon in a body of water at the intersection of Reflection Bay and N. Clear Lake.

Pearland police said there were reports of a deceased person inside of the vehicle.

Houston Police Department’s Dive Team is assisting in the recovery.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

