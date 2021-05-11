Body believed to be inside of submerged vehicle in Pearland, police say

PEARLAND – Pearland police say they are working to recover a body believed to be inside of a vehicle that was found submerged in a body of water.

The vehicle was discovered Tuesday afternoon in a body of water at the intersection of Reflection Bay and N. Clear Lake.

The HPD Dive Team is assisting @PearlandPD in an investigation involving a vehicle in a body of water at the intersection of Reflection Bay and N. Clear Lake. Reports of a deceased person in the vehicle. HPD Commanders and PIO on scene. No other info at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/xQbssbZ9FN — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 11, 2021

Pearland police said there were reports of a deceased person inside of the vehicle.

Houston Police Department’s Dive Team is assisting in the recovery.

This is a developing story, check back for details.