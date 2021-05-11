Body believed to be inside of submerged vehicle in Pearland, police say

PEARLAND – Pearland police say they are working to recover a body believed to be inside of a vehicle that was found submerged in a body of water.
The vehicle was discovered Tuesday afternoon in a body of water at the intersection of Reflection Bay and N. Clear Lake.
The HPD Dive Team is assisting @PearlandPD in an investigation involving a vehicle in a body of water at the intersection of Reflection Bay and N. Clear Lake. Reports of a deceased person in the vehicle. HPD Commanders and PIO on scene. No other info at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/xQbssbZ9FN— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 11, 2021
Pearland police said there were reports of a deceased person inside of the vehicle.
Houston Police Department’s Dive Team is assisting in the recovery.
