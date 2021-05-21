Ready to get fit? Join the Free Fit Fest Saturday

HOUSTON – Ready to get back out and get back in shape?

Head to Row House and StrechLab in Bellaire for Fit Fest 2021 Saturday, May 22. The free outdoor event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There will be a lot of fitness vendors on-hand with free samples. You can take mini-workout classes, including rowing, yoga, barre and boot camps.

Be sure to watch Row House (Bellaire) on Facebook in case they have to cancel for bad weather since this is an outdoor event.

What: Fit Fest 2021

Where: Row House & StrechLab Bellaire, 6702 Ferris Street, Bellaire, TX 77401

When: Saturday, May 22, 2021

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.