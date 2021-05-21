HPD sees increase in catalytic converter thefts; replacements may take months

HOUSTON – One Humble woman now has to wait three months to have her catalytic converters replaced because they were stolen by thieves at the Townsen Park & Ride.

METRO said there has been a rash of catalytic converter thefts, and METRO Police are working with other agencies to crack down on the thefts.

Annette Bryant has parked at the Townsen Park & Ride in Humble every day for several years until the pandemic. Returning to work Monday, her commute was typical.

“Got here at 6:30 am like I always do. [I] park, get on the bus, go downtown, work my day,” Bryant said.

However, coming back around 4:15 pm that afternoon, she noticed something odd.

“I go to start up my Toyota Tundra that I’ve had for two months. It’s less than a year old and it sounded like an 18-wheeler! And the ‘Check Engine’ light’s on,” Bryant said.

Calling for help, she eventually got in touch with a local Toyota dealer less than a mile down the road. The staff there informed Byrant that this was not the first time they had seen this.

“[I was told] that it’s going on around here that [thieves are] stealing catalytic converters,” Bryant said. “[The dealership staff member] goes, ‘About a week or two ago, we got a whole slew of them from that Park & Ride, and it sounds like it just happened again.’ "

