Former Porter HS teacher sentenced to 7.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to having an improper relationship with student

HOUSTON – A former Porter High School teacher was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty to having an improper relationship with a student.

In March 2020, Rhiannon Petty, 42, was charged with having an improper relationship with a student, a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, while Petty worked at Porter High School in New Caney ISD as a health science teacher, she would write notes for the victim excusing the victim from missing other classes so they could spend time together.

Court documents stated Petty would communicate with the victim on a cell phone that she provided. Numerous text messages were exchanged in which Petty professed her love for the victim, court documents stated.

In the forensic interview, court documents stated the victim detailed multiple instances of sexual abuse that occurred at Petty’s home and car. Court documents also show that Petty gave the victim a “promise ring.”

At the time of the relationship, court documents stated the victim was 17 years old.

“When a teacher violates the community’s trust by victimizing a student, he or she must be held accountable. We rely on teachers to mentor and nurture our children, and we simply will not tolerate abuse and manipulation of this nature. We want to especially thank the hard work and professionalism of the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office. Their skilled efforts ensured justice was done in this case,” prosecutor Lora Bechman said.