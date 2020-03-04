New Caney ISD teacher resigns after being charged with having an improper relationship with a student, officials say

PORTER, Texas – A teacher with the New Caney Independent School District resigned after she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, officials said.

Rhiannon Petty, 41, faces an improper relation between educator and student charge.

New Caney ISD said Petty was employed with the district for four years and was placed on administrative leave while the investigation was pending but she later resigned.

In a statement, New Caney ISD said it that student safety was the district’s top priority.

“The district is fully cooperating with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office and cannot comment further as this is an active investigation,” district officials wrote.