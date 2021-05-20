Teen credited with saving injured KPRC 2 reporter receives national award

In January of 2020, KPRC 2 reporter Brandon Walker was hit by a truck in a crosswalk. He was severely injured and doesn’t remember much of that night. A few weeks later he learned a high school senior and Eagle Scout came to his rescue before an ambulance arrived. Walker and the young man have remained in touch ever since.

This week, Alexander Park was awarded the Boy Scouts of America’s Medal of Merit for his heroic actions the night Walker was hit. Brandon was in attendance for the ceremony.

This week on Brandon’s Facebook page, he wrote:

I was honored to attend his special ceremony Sunday, with Sam Houston Area Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Not only is Alex an Eagle Scout, he was awarded the Medal of Merit — a national award for what he did to save my life.

According to its website, Boy Scouts of America says one is eligible for the Medal of Merit if they’ve “performed acts of service of a rare or exceptional character that reflect an uncommon degree of concern for the well being of others.”