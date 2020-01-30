KPRC 2 reporter Brandon Walker meets teen who helped save his life

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 reporter Brandon Walker was visited by the teen who helped save his life after he was hit by a truck in Houston earlier this month.

Walker thanked the Lamar High School senior, Alex Park, for jumping in and saving his life during the incident. Although Walker said he doesn’t remember much from the incident, the teen’s mother messaged Walker and told him what happened from Park’s point of view.

Here’s what Walker wrote on his Facebook page:

"I don’t remember much, other than attempting to cross the street and being loaded into an ambulance. In fact, I didn’t know much, beyond what an officer told me in the ER. I faded in and out, joking with doctors and nurses, attempting to control a matter over which I had zero grasp.

"Three weeks passed. Then came Sunday. I awoke to several messages, including one which posed a query that fused together two narratives: mine and one belonging to the young man you see in the pic.

"Friends, meet Alex Park. Alex’s mom, Courtney, messaged me with her son’s story.

"Alex didn’t bear witness to the collision. No. However, life did bring him to the scene seconds after the crash occurred. I’m told Alex was headed to the cinema when he saw my body in the street. He pulled over, noticed the bleeding from my forehead, ran to his car, and returned with a t-shirt. Alex tied said shirt around my head to control the bleeding, as there was a lot. He wasn’t done. Alex then directed traffic, and instructed the driver of the truck that struck me to call 9-11, I’ve been told. He then returned to me, as I went in and out of consciousness. The story goes I tried to get up. Alex told me not to do so. He feared spinal injuries.

"Smart guy.

"Medics arrived. Rushed me to Ben Taub Hospital. I’ve shared that part of the story.

"What I haven’t shared, till now, is Alex’s story, which I didn’t know until Sunday.

"Alex Park is a senior at Lamar High School (Houston), where he dominates the rugby pitch. He’s the youngest of four, an Eagle Scout... oh... and an angel.

"I’ve many angels to whom I owe my life. Count Alex Park among them. In fact, what he did: helping to control the bleeding, whilst encouraging me to keep still, fearing paralysis — or even worse — likely saved my life.

"Alex isn’t much for pomp and circumstance, though. We met Sunday. Alex’s mom, Courtney, organized everything. He told her, “I really didn’t do that much.”

"WHAT?!

"I realize this is a long post, but my heart overflows with gratitude. I had to share. Even more, I had to introduce y’all to my newest little brother.

“God bless you, Alex.”

Walker is still recovering from his injuries and gave an update on his condition on Jan. 27. He was able to return to the gym as he continues to heal.

Greetings! Happy Monday, friends. It’s been a while since I stopped by with an update. In a nutshell: so far, so good! I returned to the gym today. No heavy lifting just yet. The goal is to wake up a few muscles following weeks of bed rest. My injuries are healing quite nicely, although my ribs often remind me of their fractures. Thankful to get back at it with Coach Hayden. That’s who you hear in the video. With Hayden’s help, I’ve dropped 63 lbs. While the accident has altered our training regimen, we’re back at it. We’ll do some light rehabilitative work for the next few weeks, regaining some of the strength I’ve lost. Slow and steady, right? Finally, many thanks for your calls, texts, and other correspondences. You uplifted me on days I felt paralyzed by grief. Forever thankful. Be well. Posted by KPRC2 Brandon Walker on Monday, January 27, 2020

