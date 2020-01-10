‘Thankful’: KPRC 2 reporter Brandon Walker shares survival story after he was hit by a truck in Houston

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 reporter Brandon Walker is sharing his story of survival after he was hit by a truck in Houston last week.

READ MORE: ALL ABOUT BRANDON WALKER

Walker shared on social media that he was walking in a crosswalk when he was struck.

In his touching Facebook post, Walker said he is thankful for friends and family who have reached out to him, cared for him and loved him through the early stages of his recovery. Walker also thanked the medical professionals who have treated him at Ben Taub Hospital.

“Despite the road ahead, I cannot stress how thankful I am to be alive,” Walker wrote. “Better yet, I cannot stress how thankful I am to live.”