Residents in Dickinson apartment complex complain of raw sewage issues causing horrible odor

DICKINSON – A double dose of raw sewage. On Wednesday, we told you about a smelly and unsanitary problem in Huffman.

Now, families are dealing with a similar situation in Dickinson.

Hillary Randall has lived at the Creekside Apartments on Deats Road in Dickinson since January and has been dealing with a smelly situation for the past three months.

“There is raw sewage coming out of the pipes, out of the ground at the ends of the buildings. It’s not only my building, it’s all over the property,” she said.

Raw sewage sits outside of her kid’s bedroom at the apartment complex.

“It is very disgusting, nasty, unsanitary, and unhealthy,” Randall said.

She said workers tried to cover up the mess with tons of lime powder.

“They don’t clean it up properly whenever it happens. They just come out and spread lime over it to soak everything up.”

Ad