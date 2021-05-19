Mayor Turner joins Fire Chief Sam Pena to announce proposed pay raise for Houston firefighters

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will join Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena to announce the proposed pay raise for Houston firefighters.
The announcement will be made at 2 p.m.
The press conference will be live streamed.
