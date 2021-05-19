$1K or $1,500 bonus: Aldine ISD employees to receive payment for work during 2020-21 school year

HOUSTON – Aldine ISD is rewarding its employees for their efforts during the 2020-21 school year amid the pandemic.

During a meeting Tuesday, the Aldine ISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution to give all district employees a one-time bonus payment as a thank you.

According to a press release from Aldine ISD, all employees a one-time incentive and retention payment of $1,500 to exempt staff and $1,000 to non-exempt staff.

“This last year has been challenging in so many ways, but our employees never wavered. They came through for our students, parents and the community and we as a board are proud we can show you all how much we value you and the work you have done, " Aldine ISD board president Paul Shanklin said.

“Our trustees believe without a doubt, that there is no better investment to make than in our incredible educators and staff. This was a perfect way to show them their appreciation,” superintendent LaTonya M. Goffney said, according to a news release.