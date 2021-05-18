4 family members charged with murder after man found shot near wrecked car dies

HOUSTON – Four people in the same family are now charged after a man was found with a gunshot wound near a wrecked car Tuesday.

Deputies said the crash happened at 17101 Hilton Hollow around 12:30 a.m. in the Westminster Village subdivision.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived on the scene, they located a dark gray Dodge Challenger abandoned in the front yard of a residence. HCSO said the vehicle which had multiple bullet strikes to the passenger side had veered off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, later identified as Eddie Clark, 29, managed to exit the vehicle with a gunshot wound in his abdomen, and flee a short distance on foot before he collapsed. Cy-Fair EMS responded to the scene and determined Clark had been shot. The man was transported from the scene and went into cardiac arrest inside the ambulance, deputies said. Deputies said the ambulance then stopped at Highway 6 and Loch Katrine, where Life Flight transported the man to Hermann Hospital hospital downtown.

The man died from his injuries at the hospital, deputies said.

HCSCO said in a news release shared Wednesday that deputies found two people at the scene, Florinda Argueta, 39, and her son, Joe Argueta, 19. Florinda Argueta told deputies she had filed several reports with the sheriff’s office regarding people damaging their home and vehicles. Authorities said she told them that they suspected a teenage Hispanic male friend of her son’s ex-girlfriend was responsible for the damage. HCSO said one of the reports listed a black Dodge Charger as a possible suspect vehicle. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Joe Argueta reportedly spotted what he believed to be the suspect vehicle driving in the neighborhood. Authorities said members of the Argueta family attempted to block a dark gray Dodge Challenger on the roadway, with their own vehicles. Two male family members approached the Challenger on foot. HCSO said one man was armed with a baseball bat and the other male with a pistol. When the Challenger attempted to flee, the male with the pistol fired multiple gunshots at the passenger side of the Challenger, authorities said. At the scene, authorities said Joe Argueta told them he was the person armed with the pistol and fired the gunshots at the vehicle until it crashed.

Joe Argueta was transported to the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, where he provided investigators with a statement, according to authorities. Florinda Argueta was interviewed at the scene and released. Two other members of the Argueta family fled the scene, before deputies arrived. They were identified as the father, Luis Argueta, 45, and the uncle, Margarito Alcantar, 29.

HCSO said after obtaining witness statements and reviewing surveillance video captured in the area of the shooting these people were charged with murder: Joe Argueta, Luis Argueta, 45, Margarito Alcantar, 29, and Florinda Argueta, 39.

Joe Argueta is the only person in custody.