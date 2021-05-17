Mostly Cloudy icon
Texas

This Texas doctor is only 9th Black woman pediatric surgeon in United States

Tierra Smith
, Digital Producer

Tags: 
health
,
medicine
,
Kanika Bowen-Jallow
,
history
,
pediatric surgeon
,
Texas
,
Cook Children’s Pediatric Surgery Center in Prosper
,
Prosper
Dr. Kanika Bowen-Jallow is the only ninth Black female pediatric surgeon in the United States.
Dr. Kanika Bowen-Jallow is breaking barriers every day.

According to the American Pediatric Surgical Association, she is only the ninth Black female pediatric surgeon in the United States.

“I honestly had never thought about it before because there are so few of us, that’s always been my reality,” Bowen-Jallow told Good Morning America. “You’re just used to that.”

Bowen-Jallow says the lack of Black representation is apparent in medicine. She says it took eight years of becoming a pediatric surgeon before she met a surgeon that was Black.

“There is a sense of sadness knowing how many others like me could have attained more, without implicit bias in the world; and if minority students weren’t underrepresented in medical school,” she told Checkup Newsroom.

The Texas native graduated with her undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University and earned a medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch.

Then, she spent nine years training to become a pediatric surgeon, including completing a fellowship in pediatric surgery at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.

