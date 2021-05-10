Tiger-tastic: This is what people are saying about that Bengal tiger hanging out in a Houston yard

(Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A tiger seen in west Houston on May 9, 2021.

As expected, there was plenty of reaction on social media to a tiger hanging out in a residential neighborhood in Houston.

The below examples are just some that stood out.

But he looks like a really good boi 🥺 pic.twitter.com/IuO08pZMFv — El Arroyo (@ElArroyo_ATX) May 10, 2021

Apparently there's a tiger loose on my parents' West Houston street? pic.twitter.com/TgdIiPSPKx — robwormald (@robwormald) May 10, 2021