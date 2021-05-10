Thief ‘bear hugs’ cashier, steals money from her hands while other thief steals woman’s purse, police say

KINGWOOD, Texas – Police are asking for help locating two men involved in a robbery in the Kingwood area.

The incident happened on April 12, around 8 p.m. at a Walmart Neighborhood Market on Northpark Drive near Woodland Hills Drive, police said.

Surveillance video caught the two men walking into the store and heading to the self-checkout area where a woman was checking out and a cashier was restocking cash in the paying machine, police said.

One of the men then grabs the woman’s purse that was sitting in the counter while the other “placed the employee in a bear hug while grabbing the cash from her hands,” police said.

Both men then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, according to police.

Authorities described the men as follows:

A Black male, early 20s, 5 feet 8 inches and gray hoodie with black pants. A Black male, early 20s, black shirt and black pants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.