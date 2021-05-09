Cloudy icon
George Floyd’s family, Attorney Ben Crump react to ex-cops’ federal indictment

Re'Chelle Turner, KPRC

HOUSTON – Attorney Ben Crump and the family of George Floyd held a press conference Saturday afternoon on the campus of Texas Southern University.

The group shared how they feel after a federal grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin and three other former Minneapolis police officers on charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights during the arrest that led to his death last year.

“When you think about the indictment, you think not just about George Floyd, but you think about the message this sends to other marginalized minorities,” Crump said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland called the Floyd family and told them the news.

“It put a smile on our faces, just hearing how touched and moved he was that he is going to give this his all. He is going to hold these guys accountable,” said, George Floyd’s brother, Rodney Floyd.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said so many others have suffered without justice.

“The constitution has a right and a role in the violence against an innocent person and you cannot engage in bad police conduct,” she said.

Floyd’s nephew, Brandon Williams, said the pivotal movement gives other families hope that change is on the way.

