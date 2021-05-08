4th woman comes forward with assault claims against Baytown doctor

Baytown, TX – Another woman has come forward accusing a Baytown pain management doctor of inappropriate conduct during an examination.

KPRC 2 Investigates was the first to report on Dr. Ghyasuddin Syed who runs a pain clinic located in the 2800 block of Garth Rd.

Syed already has a mountain of trouble in his life, including a federal conviction for a kickback scheme. He is set to begin a 15-month long prison sentence in July.

In 2019, the Texas Medical Board ruled the doctor behaved inappropriately with three female patients, and he is now required to have a chaperone present during an exam.

After KPRC 2 aired two stories on Syed, another woman came forward with an allegation of what she considers an assault.

“He put me behind the door where the camera couldn’t see, and asked me where my pain was and ran his hand up the back of my shirt and asked me to raise up my shirt, and then he put his other hand on my breasts and was pushing all over my breast,” Jennifer, who only wanted to be identified by her first name, told KPRC 2.

She said she quickly pulled her shirt down, which made her believe Syed got the message.

“I immediately left and I walked out and cried with my mom, but I didn’t know what to do because if I said something, I wouldn’t have a doctor,” Jennifer said.

