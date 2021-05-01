Baytown doctor headed to prison

Dr. Ghyasuddin Syed, who runs a pain management clinic in Baytown, is scheduled to report to prison in July after pleading guilty to “conspiracy to defraud the federal government.”

Syed told KPRC 2 Investigates said he is a good person and a charitable doctor during an interview with Joel Eisenbaum. However, after the original story aired, two people, KPRC 2 verified as former Syed patients, came forward about their experiences with the doctor.

One of the women claimed in testimony to the Texas Medical Board, she was sexually assaulted by Syed in 2018 during an exam.

We are not revealing her name here, but that patient does not believe the Texas Medical Board has not done enough to protect other patients.

“You told your story, you told the truth, you did everything you’re supposed to do and for some reason, it failed,” the woman said.

The Texas Medical Board issued a finding that Syed exhibited “inappropriate behavior” with three female patients and ordered him to take a professional standards course. He is also barred from seeing female patients without a chaperone.

Syed said the incidents never happened and said he had not been treated fairly by the Texas Medical Board or the justice system.

Baytown police investigated at least one claim of sexual assault involving Syed, but a Harris County grand jury “no-billed” the case, declining to indict the doctor on any criminal charge related to the alleged incident.