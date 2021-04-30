Several Houston-area doctors in big trouble with the Texas Medical Board

Houston – KPRC 2 Investigates looks into some local doctors who are in big trouble with the Texas Medical Board. One of these doctors is a convicted felon.

Dr. Ghyasuddin Syed, MD, is a pain medicine specialist in Baytown. Syed was convicted of a federal offense, pleading guilty to conspiracy for funneling lab testing to a company for hundreds of thousands in kickbacks. However, he still has his license and is still seeing patients. KPRC 2 Investigates Joel Eisenbaum interviewed Syed at his offices in Baytown.

“I mean you’ve been convicted of a serious crime?” said Eisenbaum.

“Yeah,” replied Syed.

“You’re going to report to prison in a few months,” said Eisenbaum.

“Yeah,” said Syed.

“You have to report to prison in July?” said Eisenbaum.

“I’m very honest, very clean. I know only the Lord knows me. I’ve not done anything wrong,” said Syed.

