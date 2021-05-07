Teen-run nonprofit Sock Out Poverty gives socks to more than 300 people in Houston

Through the nonprofit Sock Out Poverty, Princess Jackson, along with her mother Phyllis Burton, hosted the 8th Annual Sock Campaign at Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen near downtown Houston.

HOUSTON – Princess Jackson is on a mission to stomp out poverty in Houston and across the world.

The 18-year-old Houston native founded a nonprofit organization, Sock Out Poverty Inc., to provide socks to homeless people and those in need.

On Friday, Jackson, along with her mother Phyllis Burton, hosted the 8th Annual Sock Campaign at Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen near downtown Houston. The kitchen is at 2009 Congress Street.

Jackson passed out new socks to more than 300 men and women who came to receive a hot meal. The 2021 campaign, dubbed “Where It All Began,” marks Jackson’s return to the soup kitchen, where she held her first sock campaign eight years ago.

Due to the pandemic and winter storm in Houston, Jackson said she paused the out-of-state sock campaign to focus her attention on her hometown.

“I saw my city struggling with the pandemic and the winter storm, and I saw that as an opportunity to give back to my community,” she said.

Jackson started Sock Out Poverty about eight years ago after she noticed during a blanket drive with her mom that many homeless people didn’t have socks to keep them warm. She said her nonprofit focuses on socks because it’s a much-needed, but often overlooked personal item.