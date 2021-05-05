This Pearland student is making a difference in the lives of people living in poverty

HOUSTON – A clean pair of socks can make a big difference to a homeless person, especially during wintertime; that’s something a high school senior from Pearland understood at a very young age.

Her name is Princess Jackson, Founder of Sock Out Poverty, who spoke about her important mission.

Jackson has delivered socks to the homeless for over 8 years.

Princess Jackson, Founder of Sock Out Poverty (Sock Out Poverty)

While on a blanket drive with her mom in Downtown Houston, Jackson noticed the homeless didn’t have socks to keep them warm. She then decided to give the most needed yet overlooked item to the less fortunate, a new pair of socks.

“So far we have donated over 15,000 pairs of socks and our goal is to go global and sock out poverty all over the world,” said Jackson, who has already started to help beyond Houston.

We had a great time serving over 200 men, women, and children at our Christmas In July Sock Campaign held at The Salvation Army In Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/xRzzv8nkhI — Princess Jackson (@PrincessJ4Real) July 16, 2017

The 18-year-old has given out socks in Beaumont, San Antonio, Dallas, Atlanta, California, Washington D.C, Florida, New York, and Alabama areas.