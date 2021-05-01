Lake Conroe closed due to high water levels, other potential safety risks

CONROE, Texas – The San Jacinto River Authority (SJRA) and Montgomery County Constable Precinct 1 have announced that Lake Conroe will be closed Saturday as a result of the heavy rain that pushed through the area Friday and overnight into Saturday.

According to the announcement, the lake closed at noon because the rain created issues like “high lake levels, the possibility of submerged objects, floating debris, and other hazards that could pose safety risks.”

The San Jacinto River Authority (SJRA) and Montgomery County Constable Precinct 1 have announced that Lake Conroe will be closed Saturday as a result of the heavy rain that pushed through the area Friday and overnight into Saturday.

According to the announcement, the lake closed at noon because the rain created issues like “high lake levels, the possibility of submerged objects, floating debris, and other hazards that could pose safety risks.”

The announcement said in part:

Ad

“With basin-wide rainfall up to five inches in a span of several hours, rainfall and resulting runoff has positioned the lake level at approximately two feet over the lake’s normal conservation pool of 201′ mean sea level (msl). At this level, many docks, bulkheads, small islands, and other structures are fully submerged and can create a dangerous situation for boaters. In addition, high winds and rapidly-flowing water from local streams can result in a large amount of floating debris on the reservoir. With bulkheads becoming submerged, lake area residents should also be cautious of electrical outlets and equipment coming into contact with water.”

The SJRA is working to release water from the dam in order to get the water back to the normal level. SJRA and Montgomery County Constable Precinct 1 said they will monitor any additional rainfall events throughout the weekend.