Sugar Land man sold Tesla to doctor months before deadly crash

The original owner of the Tesla that crashed in The Woodlands earlier this month killing two people spoke to KPRC 2.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the fiery crash that killed Memorial Hermann doctor William Varner and his friend Everette Talbot on April 17.

Was or wasn’t there someone behind the wheel? Law enforcement officials said no one was sitting in the driver’s seat. Tesla said there had to have been because the steering wheel was deformed.

Jeff Rubenstein of Sugar Land told KPRC2 that he sold the Model S performance car to Varner in perfect condition this past January off eBay. Rubenstein said he never met the doctor in person because Varner sent a truck to pick the vehicle up.

Ad

“I’ve only had it for a year and I sold it to get a Model Y because of my back,” Rubenstein said. “I kinda have a bad back and the car is real low. So getting in and out of the car was just bothering me.”

Rubenstein said his old Tesla, the one he sold to Dr. Varner, is the company’s fastest model. He said it’s capable of going into Ludicrous Mode, where the car can increase speeds from zero to 60 mph in under three seconds. This can easily toss occupants back in their seats.

Rubenstein said he did not purchase autonomous driving with the car but it did have cruise control and autopilot features.