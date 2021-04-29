Teen shoots stepfather to death during celebration at Bellaire restaurant, HPD says

Police said a stepson shot and killed his stepfather at a Bellaire restaurant on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred after 6 p.m. at Shabu Zone located at 11200 Bellaire, according to HPD.

Police said the family was having a celebration at the restaurant when the stepson walked in and shot the stepfather in the head.

Officials said the teenager was detained.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.