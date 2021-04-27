Mother’s Day: These are the best Texas-inspired experiences, gifts to wow your mom this year

HOUSTON – From low-budget to luxe, here are some of the best gifts with a Texas flair you can shower on your mom this Mother’s Day.

1. A bottle of wine from a Texas winery.

“Houston Life” suggests these three Texas wines that range from $13 to $20.

Los Pinos Ranch Winery - Pittsburg, TX (© Eric W. Pohl)

2. A boxed pecan pie from Goode Company.

I gave my mom one of these for Christmas one year and she always suggests this as a repeat gift from Texas. It’s just worth it. If you want a less-expensive option, buy the shrink-wrapped pie at the shop and mail it yourself in a regular box. (I’ve done this too because I don’t want my mom hoarding the pine boxes in her garage.)

Goode Co. Barbecue Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie (Goode Company Barbecue)

3. Spa weekend.

