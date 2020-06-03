Wine Club Wednesday: Try these 3 Texas wines

HOUSTON – It’s that time of the week again folks, where our fabulous hosts Derrick and Courtney drink wine over Zoom with people who really know a lot about wine. Sommelier Sean Beck of H-Town restaurant group is back with us again, and this time he’s hand picked 3 Texas wines for us to taste.

1) White Wine: 2018 Duchman Vineyards Vermentino, Estimated Retail: $13-14

The Houston owned Duchman Family Winery was founded in 2004 by Drs. Lisa and Stan Duchman in a quest to bring world-class winemaking to Central Texas and the Texas Hill Country. Their love of the unique Italian grape varieties as well as similar weather patterns to Texas inspired them to work with viticultural consultant Bobby Cox and growers in the Texas High Plains AVA to produce grapes that would allow their winemakers, Dave Reilly and Mark Penna, to experiment with making wines from Italian varietals like Vermentino, Sangiovese, and Dolcetto. Sourced from the famous Bingham Family Vineyard. It’s routinely one of the most well regarded and rated Texas whites.

2) Rosé: 2018 McPherson Les Copains Rosé, Estimated Retail: $15

McPherson is the winery that has been helping put Texas in the national discussion. They consistently make some of the best wines in the state and Kim McPherson has even been a regional finalist for the James Beard Awards. Kim McPherson has painted the modern portrait of high-quality winemaking in Texas, his father, Clint “Doc” McPherson, provided all the requisite tools. What started out as experimental vine planting in the 1960s- at a time when there were virtually none in the entire state. It has evolved into an extraordinary framework that has since shaped the Texas High Plains landscape today. Doc is recognized as one of the founding fathers of modern Texas wine. Their rose is a dry, complex version that sees a touch of skin contact to enrichen the body and the color before being separated from the vines. It uses a combination of grapes (Cinsault, Grenache, Rolle.)

3) Red: The Grower Project “The Source” 2017 Sangiovese, Estimated Retail : $20

A collaboration of wine professionals working with Texas growers to create limited production, single vineyard wines that show case Texas flavor and terroir. They are big proponents of sustainable farming and labor practices in the Texas wine industry. It was started by Rae Wilson of Wine For the People & Andrew Sides of Lost Draw Cellars. In the burgeoning Texas wine industry, they saw a need to connect growers to the larger market while raising awareness of individual vineyard sites exhibiting the wide-ranging terroir of the vast state. The Sangiovese is grown at the Letkeman Vineyard, in Gaines County, Texas. At nearly 3500 feet above sea level, the mix of Red clay & caliche soils is an exciting base for wine growing. The wine making involves neutral oak and tank fermentation and about 6-8 months aging.

