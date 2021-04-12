Whataburger releases cross-stitch pattern for those “sew”-hungry fans

HOUSTON – You can have your Whataburger fries, and sew them, too.

Whataburger shared a cross-stitch pattern where you can create your own Whataburger fries.

Although it doesn’t cure your hunger, cross-stitching does cure boredom and reduces stress, especially during these trying times, the Texas staple said.

To make the pattern, you will need an Aida cloth, an embroidery hoop, embroidery needle and colored floss (Orange, white, black, pink, blue, and yellow).

The pattern and color guide is available for download here. Instructions to create the pattern with images can be found here.

Would you try sewing it for yourself? Tell us in the comments below.