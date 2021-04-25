Family, friends of singer killed in Westpark wrong-way crash demanding justice

HOUSTON – The family and friends of an aspiring singer killed in a wrong way crash are outraged after the alleged man responsible is able to bond out.

The crash happened on the Westpark Tollway near Fondren around 2 a.m. when an alleged drunk driver going the wrong way hit a vehicle with four other people in it, investigators said.

19-year-old Jaelyn “JaeRene” Chapman died as a result of the crash and three others in the same vehicle were injured.

“We can’t bring her back. We can’t bond her out,” said Chapman’s mother Lindsay Locke.

The alleged suspect arrested in the crash was identified as 32-year old Bobby Brown. He was charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault.

His total bond was set at $50,000.

“These minimal sentences and these lenient judges letting these criminals out that have killed people. I mean $5,000. I’ve seen people that have committed victimless crimes pay more than that,” Locke said.

Family and friends also upset about the bond conditions which they believe should include being closely monitored. They fear if he’s not he could hurt someone else.