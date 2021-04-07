1 dead, 3 in critical condition after wrong-way crash on Westpark Tollway, deputies say

HOUSTON – Deputies said they are investigating a wrong-way crash that killed one person and injured three others on Westpark Tollway Wednesday.

The crash happened on Westpark Tollway near Fondren around 2 a.m. when a driver was going the wrong way and hit a vehicle with four other people in it, investigators said.

Deputies said a female passenger in the other vehicle involved died and three other people from that vehicle were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to investigators, the wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. Deputies said they believe he was intoxicated and is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter. It is still unclear how he got on the freeway the wrong way. The crash is still under investigation.

