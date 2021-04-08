Victim killed in wrong-way crash on Westpark Tollway identified as Houston R&B singer

HOUSTON – The victim killed in a wrong-way crash Wednesday on Westpark Tollway has been identified as Houston’s R&B singer JaeRene.

The crash happened on Westpark Tollway near Fondren around 2 a.m. when a driver going the wrong way hit a vehicle with four other people in it, investigators said.

Deputies said a female passenger, later identified as 19-year-old Jaelyn “JaeRene” Chapman, in the other vehicle involved died and three other people from that vehicle were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the wrong-way driver was believed to be intoxicated and is expected to be charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault. It is still unclear how he got on the freeway the wrong way.

The crash is still under investigation.

Lemon-Lime Light Media released the following statement on the passing of Chapman:

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the tragic passing of our vibrant Jaelyn “JaeRene” Chapman. We will always remember Jae’s smile, love for her music, talents, community involvement, bubbly personality, and huge heart. During this time, we ask that you keep her family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. She will truly be missed by all of us. In the coming days, we will release additional information on how you can pay your respects to our beloved JaeRene.”

Chapman’s family has made a GoFundMe page to help assist with her final arrangements.

More about JaeRene

She was born and raised in Houston and a self-proclaimed Houston R&B Princess after making her mark on the music scene.

JaeRene was featured on one of Houston’s most requested songs, “H-Town For Real (Remix)”, which featured artists such as Kiotti, Paul Wall, Lil Flip, Kiotti, Trilly Polk, ZRo and several other Houston-based talents.