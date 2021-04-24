Houston rapper Slim Thug, Chick’nCone collab to support education programs for young men

Houston rapper Slim Thug partnered with a local chicken-in-cone concept for a signature meal supporting his nonprofit organization Boss Life Foundation.

Chick’nCone created the ‘Still Tippin’ Cone, named for the rapper’s collab with fellow Houston rapper Mike Jones. The waffle cone features fried chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, and spicy Kickin’ Ranch sauce.

The limited-edition dish is only available throughout April.

Until the end of the month, the restaurant will donate $1 for each cone sold to the Boss Life Foundation, which focuses on education programs for young men ages 8 to 24.

Chick’nCone is located at 1919 North Shepherd Drive in The Heights area.