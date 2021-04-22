HPD: 3 men, 1 woman wanted for aggravated robbery of convenience store in east Houston

Houston police are looking for four suspects involved in an aggravated robbery in east Houston.

HOUSTON – Houston police are looking for four suspects involved in an aggravated robbery in east Houston.

Investigators said around 9:30 p.m., three men and one woman entered a convenience store, located at the 12000 block of East Freeway, on April 5.

Houston police said two of the men pulled out handguns and pointed them at the clerk’s head. The other suspects removed the money from the registers and took cigarettes from the display case. Police said the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored Dodge Journey.

HPD said the suspects are between 17 and 26 years old. The department also released a video of the robbery and photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-8477, provide an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or use the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Information can result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.