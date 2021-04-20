Chambers County Commissioners Court appoints late official’s wife to serve in his stead

Chambers County Commissioners Court is proud to announce the appointment of Celia Devillier, wife of the late Honorable Yale Devillier, to the position of Justice of the Peace Precinct 1.

On April 13, Celia Devillier was appointed after several members made a unanimous vote to fill the vacant seat.

“Celia is the natural choice, though, and is more than capable of fulfilling the duties associated with this position,” Chambers County Commissioner Jimmy Gore said.

Devillier died on March 29 after battling leukemia, according to a release.

During the meeting, Celia Devillier thanked the judge and commissioners for allowing her to continue her husband’s legacy.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity to do this,” she said. " I’m so humbled.”

Celia Devillier took the oath Wednesday at the Chambers County Courthouse.