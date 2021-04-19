5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, April 19

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this July 30, 2020, file photo, an banner with the image of slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen and #IAmVanessaGuillen is displayed before the start of a news conference on the National Mall in Washington. The death of Guillen, who was slain by a fellow soldier at the Texas Army base where they both worked, has been classified as "in the line of duty," according to a report by U.S. Army officials. The results were presented to the Guilln family on Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Here are things to know for Monday, April 19:

1. Police: Ex- deputy wanted in deaths of 3 in Austin arrested

A former sheriff’s deputy in Texas has been taken into custody Monday following a manhunt that began after three people were fatally shot in Austin, authorities said.

Police said Stephen Broderick, 41, was arrested without incident about 7:30 a.m. along a rural road in Manor, an Austin suburb, Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps said. He had a pistol in his waistband, Phipps said.

Police had received two phone calls about a suspicious person matching Broderick’s description, Phipps said.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said Broderick was suspected in Sunday’s deaths of two women and one man, all of whom Broderick knew.

2. Hammer-wielding man breaks into Pearland home, shot multiple times after attacking gun-wielding homeowner, officials say

Police said a person wielding a hammer forced his way into the back of a home in Pearland Saturday night and attacked two people inside.

The home invasion happened in the 2200 block of North Houston Avenue near East Plum Street at 10:35 p.m.

Police say during the hammer attack the homeowner managed to grab his gun and shoot the intruder multiple times.

3. ‘No one was driving the car’: 2 men dead after fiery Tesla crash in Spring, officials say

Two men are dead after a Tesla traveling in Spring crashed into a tree and no one was driving the vehicle, officials say.

The crash happened at 11:25 p.m. Friday in the Carlton Woods subdivision near The Woodlands. The car burst into flames after hitting a tree near 18 Hammock Dunes Place.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman told KPRC 2 that the investigation showed “no one was driving” the fully-electric 2019 Tesla when the accident happened. There was a person in the passenger seat of the front of the car and in the rear passenger seat of the car.

4. Ex-Tomball ISD middle school teacher charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child

A former teacher at Tomball Intermediate School is accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child after police received allegations from a former student of Tomball Intermediate School.

Tomball Intermediate School serves 5th- and 6th-grade students and is part of Tomball Independent School District.

Police said in a news release distributed on Sunday that an investigation into claims of an inappropriate sexual relationship with the teacher, led to the arrest of 31-year-old Marka Bodine.

5. Family, supporters organize #IAmVanessaGuillen week

Family and supporters of Vanessa Guillen are hosting a week of events in her honor, her sister Mayra Guillen announced on social media.

Guillen, a 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier, went missing and was allegedly murdered on April 22, 2020. Her remains were found in a shallow grave near Fort Hood in late June.

The month of April marks one year from her disappearance.

“We must take this time to remember and reflect, to stand up for change, and motivate ourselves to do better,” the organizers said.

