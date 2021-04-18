Go to Sylvan Beach Pier and Park to play, fish and picnic without a lengthy drive out of Houston

HOUSTON – Head to the Sylvan Beach Pier and Park in La Porte. Here you can play at the beach...without driving to Galveston.

Sylvan Beach Park has a small white sand beaches, a playground, a skate park, picnic areas, restrooms, showers, a fishing pier and boat ramps. Learn more about it HERE.

In La Porte, not too far from the San Jacinto Monument and Battleship Texas is the big park full of families.

Parking is free and you only need to pay for the fishing pier.

The white sand beaches are small, but we do not need much room to dig and splash. Plus, we get to watch a lot of huge ships pass through the bay!

The beach area is full sun, but there are a lot of shaded picnic tables close by. The playground is also new since our last visit... and also has some shade.

The Sylvan Beach pier is in the middle of the beaches. You need to pay a fee to use (and can find the latest HERE). Once you pay, you get a wristband that may be checked on the pier.

Right next to the park is the La Porte Heritage Society. On weekends you can tour the old depot and an old caboose.

We do like our trips to Galveston best... but this is a fun stop when we’re east of Houston!

Sylvan Beach Pier and Park Map:

Click on Address: 636 N Bayshore Dr, La Porte, TX 77571

Or click HERE to find more Houston area parks.