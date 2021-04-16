Meth found stuffed in breakfast burrito at Hobby Airport, TSA says

A bag of crystal meth that officials say was found in a burrito during a screening at Hobby Airport in Houston on April 2, 2021.

HOUSTON – Security agents found crystal methamphetamine earlier this month stuffed inside a passenger’s breakfast burrito during a screening at Houston’s Hobby Airport, officials said.

According to officials at the Transportation Security Administration, an agent was conducting an X-ray screening of carry-on luggage April 2 when the agent noticed some sort of lump inside a burrito. The agent flagged the item and requested an additional screening of the food, officials said.

Officials said other agents asked the passenger to unwrap the burrito so they could see what was inside. Officials said the passenger insisted it was just a burrito, but once it was opened agents could see a dark object in the middle of it. A second X-ray of the food revealed black tape and a large organic mass, officials said.

Agents called Houston police, who determined the substance was crystal meth, officials said.

The passenger, whose identity was not released, was arrested.