HOUSTON – Houston officials are holding a news conference Tuesday.

The 10 a.m. event being held by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will focus on a street-improvement project aimed at revamping Hillcroft Avenue.

However, Dr. David Persse, chief medical officer of Houston, will also be at the briefing to discuss a federal recommendation to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event when it begins.