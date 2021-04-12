Woman’s body found on the side of the road in Humble, police say

HUMBLE, Texas – Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found along a dead-end road in Humble Monday.

Investigators said a man called police after noticing the woman at 6100 Albert Dr. near Edward at about 7 a.m.

Police said the woman, who they believe is in her 30s, had no visible signs of trauma.

Investigators don’t know if she died on the street or if she was already dead when someone left her there.

They believe she had been dead for a couple of hours before the discovery.

“This is a dead-end road. It’s a dumpsite for trash, stolen vehicles, it’s kinda suspicious in itself. She didn’t have any shoes on, so we don’t believe she just fell out right here, she may have been brought here,” said Michael Casso with HPD Homicide.

The Medical Examiner will identify the body and determine a cause of death.

Detectives planned to search for surveillance video in the area to help in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.